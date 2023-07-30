Holistic Financial Partners Acquires 173 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,220,088,000 after purchasing an additional 255,287 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $1,255,623,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,529,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,017,000 after purchasing an additional 148,213 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.92.

UPS traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.89. 2,304,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,388,668. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

