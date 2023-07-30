Holistic Financial Partners Acquires 205 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Holistic Financial Partners increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $331.37. 2,268,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $305.88 and its 200-day moving average is $302.72.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.38.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

