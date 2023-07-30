Holistic Financial Partners Decreases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Holistic Financial Partners lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,706 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Target were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Target Stock Performance

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $135.00. 2,959,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,090,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $125.08 and a 1-year high of $183.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.96%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

