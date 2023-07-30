Holistic Financial Partners Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Eaton were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $203.30. 2,031,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,620. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $211.83.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.31.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

