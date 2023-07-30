Holistic Financial Partners Invests $205,000 in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth $1,000,291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,797,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,472,000 after acquiring an additional 30,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,385,000 after acquiring an additional 982,317 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Sempra by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,767,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,759,000 after buying an additional 224,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sempra by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,074,000 after buying an additional 24,679 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.30. The company had a trading volume of 870,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.17. Sempra has a 12 month low of $136.54 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The firm has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 61.34%.

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.