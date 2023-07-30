Holistic Financial Partners Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,063 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231,343 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 583.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,615,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,382 shares during the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $199,687,000. Finally, Hao Advisors Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,180,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.55. The company had a trading volume of 31,956,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,262,420. The firm has a market cap of $266.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.88 and a 200-day moving average of $93.26. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.07.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

