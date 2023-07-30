Holistic Financial Partners Purchases 74 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Holistic Financial Partners grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 195,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,617,879,000 after buying an additional 513,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 4,909,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,545,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,038 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $6.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $899.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,879,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $843.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $694.62. The company has a market capitalization of $371.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $923.18.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.05.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

