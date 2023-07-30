Holistic Financial Partners Sells 286 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Holistic Financial Partners cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 305,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,472,000 after buying an additional 113,936 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 445,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,376,000 after buying an additional 31,382 shares during the last quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,506,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 144,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,233,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,043,905. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.89 and its 200 day moving average is $98.68. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

