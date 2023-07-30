Holistic Financial Partners Sells 858 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Holistic Financial Partners trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 5.3% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,169,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,718,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,225,154,000 after purchasing an additional 828,749 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,103,450,000 after purchasing an additional 608,288 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $284.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,928. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $286.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.55 and its 200 day moving average is $248.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

