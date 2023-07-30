Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,347,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,641,015,000 after buying an additional 240,818 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,884,000 after buying an additional 2,505,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,532,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $756,977,000 after buying an additional 71,605 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.19. 3,936,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,305. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $129.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.69 and a 200 day moving average of $196.20.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.