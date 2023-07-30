Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Raised by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in Honeywell International by 25.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HON traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,936,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. UBS Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

