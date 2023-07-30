Horizen Price Reaches $9.06 on Major Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $126.49 million and approximately $9.26 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $9.06 or 0.00031052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00101478 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00054015 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,958,462 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

