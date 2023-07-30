HSBC Lowers Goldwind Science And Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Goldwind Science And Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised Goldwind Science And Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Goldwind Science And Technology Stock Performance

Goldwind Science And Technology stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. Goldwind Science And Technology has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.

About Goldwind Science And Technology

Goldwind Science And Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Development, and Others. The WTG Manufacturing segment engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and spare parts.

