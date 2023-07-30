Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Short Interest Update

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,270,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the June 30th total of 8,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.85.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter worth $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter worth $442,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 81.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,254 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 42,769 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 0.5 %

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HBM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,398,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,173. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.95. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $6.34.

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.