Hyman Charles D Buys 107 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Crown Castle by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.06.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

Crown Castle Price Performance

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.94. 2,817,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,452. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.14 and a 200 day moving average of $125.90. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.22 and a fifty-two week high of $184.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.88%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

