Hyman Charles D Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,265 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Adobe were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 585.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after buying an additional 59,962 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7,370.9% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after buying an additional 83,955 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,902 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,791 shares of company stock worth $21,686,826 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded up $14.90 on Friday, hitting $528.87. 2,810,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,869,971. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $473.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.82. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $539.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

