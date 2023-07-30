iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.82

Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.82 and traded as high as $3.00. iCAD shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 464,932 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICAD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on iCAD in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on iCAD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on iCAD from $2.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on iCAD from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

iCAD Stock Up 11.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iCAD

iCAD ( NASDAQ:ICAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 53.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICAD. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iCAD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iCAD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in iCAD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in iCAD by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 44,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iCAD by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company's breast AI suite includes cancer detection, automated density assessment, and breast cancer risk assessment solutions for both 2D and 3D mammography.

