IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.76

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.76 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 14.45 ($0.19). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 14.89 ($0.19), with a volume of 131,260 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IGAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.90) price target on shares of IGas Energy in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.90) price objective on shares of IGas Energy in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Get IGas Energy alerts:

IGas Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 17.70. The firm has a market cap of £18.97 million, a P/E ratio of -148.90 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35.

About IGas Energy

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, processing, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGas Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGas Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.