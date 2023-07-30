Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IMH opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22. Impac Mortgage has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Impac Mortgage alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impac Mortgage

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Impac Mortgage stock. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,846,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,267,715 shares during the period. Impac Mortgage comprises about 0.7% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sara Bay Financial owned approximately 17.89% of Impac Mortgage worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

Featured Stories

