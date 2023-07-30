InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.62-$2.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $530-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $534.01 million.

InMode Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of INMD stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $42.85. 2,522,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,911. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 2.09. InMode has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $48.25.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. InMode had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $106.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that InMode will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INMD shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded InMode from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on InMode from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of InMode by 88.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,601 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

