Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR) Shares Acquired by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,903 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April makes up 1.2% of Wealthquest Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wealthquest Corp owned about 7.46% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $9,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth approximately $545,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.6 %

BAPR stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.48. 2,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.91 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average of $33.73.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

