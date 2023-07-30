Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Short Interest Up 107.7% in July

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,100 shares, an increase of 107.7% from the June 30th total of 202,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inpixon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INPX. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inpixon during the fourth quarter worth about $570,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Inpixon by 100.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 617,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 309,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inpixon during the second quarter worth about $38,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Inpixon by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 53,521 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Inpixon by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 47,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 29,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Inpixon Stock Performance

Shares of Inpixon stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 52,165,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,971,334. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58. Inpixon has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.

About Inpixon

Inpixon ( NASDAQ:INPX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 347.49% and a negative return on equity of 127.40%.

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an indoor intelligence company in the United States, Canada, India, Germany, Philippines, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Indoor Intelligence, Saves, and Shoom. The Indoor Intelligence segment offers Internet of Things (IoT) software as a service platform that provides industrial IoT space, including enterprise class, multi-technology RTLS IoT platform for industrial automation; RTLS asset tracking hardware, such as end-to-end portfolio of IoT sensors, and tracking tags to track assets or personnel; Inpixon nanoLOC transceiver, a low-power, highly integrated mixed-signal chip; and video integration solution uses IoT analytics data and allows direct integration with leading video management systems and CCTV.

