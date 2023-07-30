Insider Buying: Aferian Plc (LON:AFRN) Insider Purchases £14,000 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2023

Aferian Plc (LON:AFRNGet Free Report) insider Steve Oetegenn bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £14,000 ($17,951.02).

Aferian Stock Performance

Aferian stock opened at GBX 17 ($0.22) on Friday. Aferian Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 9 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 138 ($1.77). The company has a market capitalization of £14.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 42.14.

About Aferian

(Get Free Report)

Aferian Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a B2B video streaming services company worldwide. It engages in the delivery of video experiences over IP using its end-to-end solution. The company provides 24i, an end to end video streaming platform, which includes FokusOnTV and 24iQ; and amino video streaming devices, and associated operating and device management software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aferian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aferian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.