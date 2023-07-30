Insider Buying: Aferian Plc (LON:AFRN) Insider Purchases £14,000 in Stock

Aferian Plc (LON:AFRN – Get Free Report) insider Steve Oetegenn bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £14,000 ($17,951.02).
Aferian Stock Performance
Aferian stock opened at GBX 17 ($0.22) on Friday. Aferian Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 9 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 138 ($1.77). The company has a market capitalization of £14.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 42.14.
About Aferian
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aferian
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Aferian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aferian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.