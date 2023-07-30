Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $1,163,400.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $1,163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,018,862.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Datadog Trading Up 2.5 %

Datadog stock opened at $112.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.08. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -415.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $120.75.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Datadog by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Datadog by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Further Reading

