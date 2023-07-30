Insider Selling: Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Sells $275,600.50 in Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $275,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,246,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,171,817.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $18.35.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Liberty Energy’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.45.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,183 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,553,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,948,000 after buying an additional 734,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,344,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,944,000 after buying an additional 52,526 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,574,000 after buying an additional 5,213,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 47.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,528,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Recommended Stories

