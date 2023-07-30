Insider Selling: Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Director Sells 12,498 Shares of Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 12,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $41,243.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,313,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,833,173.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 24th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 14,946 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $50,218.56.

On Friday, July 21st, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 20,008 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $70,628.24.

On Monday, June 12th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 40,499 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $101,247.50.

On Thursday, June 8th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 32,248 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $81,909.92.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 24,798 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $62,490.96.

On Friday, June 2nd, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 23,555 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $59,358.60.

On Friday, May 19th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 39,353 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $103,104.86.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 59,719 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $160,046.92.

On Monday, May 15th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 51,256 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $136,340.96.

On Friday, May 12th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 243,162 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $693,011.70.

Redwire stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. Redwire Co. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91.

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Redwire had a negative return on equity of 530.39% and a negative net margin of 65.08%. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Redwire Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Redwire in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Redwire by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 74,663 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Redwire by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Redwire by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 587,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 17.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 56,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Redwire by 18.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redwire Corporation operates as a space infrastructure company in the United States, Netherlands, Luxemburg, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. It provides critical space solutions and reliability components for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering, and space-based biotechnology.

