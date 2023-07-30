InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of InspireMD from $5.15 to $4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of InspireMD in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an overweight rating for the company.

InspireMD Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of InspireMD stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. InspireMD has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $3.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61.

Insider Transactions at InspireMD

InspireMD ( NYSE:NSPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 349.45% and a negative return on equity of 93.16%. Analysts predict that InspireMD will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other InspireMD news, Director Paul Stuka acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $285,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,110.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

