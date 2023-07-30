Instrumental Wealth LLC Invests $2.64 Million in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Instrumental Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,000. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF makes up 3.5% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Instrumental Wealth LLC owned 0.59% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,588,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 32,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Price Performance

Shares of PEJ stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.16 million, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.30. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $43.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average of $40.85.

About Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

