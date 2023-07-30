Instrumental Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 4,370 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Instrumental Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Coca-Cola makes up about 0.4% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.8% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 37,412 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.5% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 50,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 26.1% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Shares of KO stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $270.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.72%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 470,786 shares of company stock worth $30,019,224. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

