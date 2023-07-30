Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-3.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55-1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.10-$3.18 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on IART. StockNews.com raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.43.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of IART traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,215. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $37.36 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $381.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.79 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Witte Jan De acquired 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $299,992.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,723. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Further Reading

