Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,277 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel Price Performance

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.83. The stock had a trading volume of 90,863,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,958,952. The company has a market cap of $153.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.52. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.