Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,117 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intel by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Intel by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,843,312 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $524,459,000 after buying an additional 5,995,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.83. The company had a trading volume of 90,863,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,958,952. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average is $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.62 billion, a PE ratio of -167.40 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.21.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

