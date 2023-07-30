Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires 356 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,063,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,212,000 after buying an additional 2,250,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $88,864,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,918,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,850 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Tyson Foods by 1,938.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,067 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara bought 20,500 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,658,576.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara bought 20,500 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,658,576.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118 in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,836,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,186. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.11 and a 12-month high of $88.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

