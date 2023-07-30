Intellectus Partners LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ET. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,892,912.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,892,912.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,160,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,939,406. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.73. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 91.79%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

