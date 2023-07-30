Intellectus Partners LLC Increases Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Insider Activity

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,274,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,801,542. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.56.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

