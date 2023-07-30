Intellectus Partners LLC Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,946 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.0% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.8% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,803,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 61,101 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,121,450 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $270,655,000 after acquiring an additional 27,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $3.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.48. 11,764,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,352,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $152.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.25.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Mizuho decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.39.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

