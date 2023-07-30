Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 402 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,089 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2,525.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,791 shares of company stock valued at $21,686,826. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

ADBE stock traded up $14.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $528.87. 2,810,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,971. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $473.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.32. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $539.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

