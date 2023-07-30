International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Boosted by Lakeside Advisors INC.

Lakeside Advisors INC. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $143.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,686,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,505. The firm has a market cap of $130.68 billion, a PE ratio of 66.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.75. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

