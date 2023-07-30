International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,686,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.41, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.75. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

