Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,817,600 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 68,585,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26,715.4 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Performance

IITSF stock remained flat at $2.84 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $2.84.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

