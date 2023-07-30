Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,817,600 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 68,585,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26,715.4 days.
Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Performance
IITSF stock remained flat at $2.84 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $2.84.
Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile
