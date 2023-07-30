Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.27) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.27) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.25). The consensus estimate for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($2.28) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITCI. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $60.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 1.11. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.05.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 73.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $95.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.14 million.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,183,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 45.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $5,236,200.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $5,236,200.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $119,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

