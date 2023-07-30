Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Shares Sold by Denver Wealth Management Inc.

Denver Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 113,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $25.09. 13,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,657. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.0551 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

