Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 558,900 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the June 30th total of 842,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 38,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 90.4% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 87,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 41,691 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,211. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $20.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.0679 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.