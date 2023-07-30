Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Up 16.7% in July

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Price Performance

PYZ stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.92. 4,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,748. The company has a market capitalization of $160.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $68.91 and a 52-week high of $93.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.49.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2133 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

