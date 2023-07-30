Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ PSL traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $87.76. 2,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,315. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.33. The company has a market cap of $116.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.38.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.3596 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

