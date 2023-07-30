Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 291.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $47.31.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

