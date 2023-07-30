Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.08.

NVTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Invitae from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Invitae in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Invitae from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Invitae Stock Performance

NYSE:NVTA opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $117.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.57 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 285.28% and a negative net margin of 611.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invitae news, CEO Kenneth D. Knight sold 45,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $54,518.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,671,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Knight sold 45,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $54,518.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,671,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Yafei Wen sold 43,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $86,469.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 700,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,591.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,005 shares of company stock valued at $208,409 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 3.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,262,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,457,000 after purchasing an additional 931,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,624,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,196,000 after purchasing an additional 544,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,463,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 192,077 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 34.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,551,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 647,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 11.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 225,589 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invitae

(Get Free Report

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Featured Stories

