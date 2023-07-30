INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Short Interest Update

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,600 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the June 30th total of 474,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On INVO Bioscience

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in INVO Bioscience by 99,137.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in INVO Bioscience by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in INVO Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $882,000. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INVO Bioscience Price Performance

NASDAQ INVO traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.59. 6,068,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,047. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. INVO Bioscience has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $33.00.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience ( NASDAQ:INVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INVO Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 1,137.08% and a negative net margin of 1,059.58%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that INVO Bioscience will post -8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. INVO Bioscience, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

