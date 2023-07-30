Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ipsen Trading Up 5.2 %

IPSEY traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.30. The company had a trading volume of 549 shares, compared to its average volume of 479. Ipsen has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $32.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.02.

Ipsen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.2337 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Ipsen’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Tazverik to treat third-line follicular lymphoma.

