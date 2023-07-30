Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $65.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $66.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IRDM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.20.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.16. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.42 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 27th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -346.64%.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $1,803,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,544.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,635,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

